Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) PT Raised to C$12.00 at National Bankshares

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$8.70 to C$12.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 34.53% from the stock’s previous close.

BLN has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bank Financial restated an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of Blackline Safety in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Blackline Safety from C$10.50 to C$11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Blackline Safety in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Blackline Safety from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Blackline Safety in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$11.50.

Shares of Blackline Safety stock traded down C$0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$8.92. The company had a trading volume of 15,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,527. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.85. Blackline Safety has a twelve month low of C$4.60 and a twelve month high of C$9.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.72. The firm has a market cap of C$484.79 million and a P/E ratio of -42.88.

In other news, Director John Robert Finbow sold 3,000 shares of Blackline Safety stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.60, for a total transaction of C$25,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 775,692 shares in the company, valued at C$6,670,951.20. Also, Director Robert Herdman sold 10,000 shares of Blackline Safety stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.73, for a total transaction of C$87,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$436,500. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,200 shares of company stock worth $368,020.

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

