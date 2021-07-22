Blank Wallet Trading Up 96.7% This Week (BLANK)

Blank Wallet (CURRENCY:BLANK) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. During the last week, Blank Wallet has traded 96.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Blank Wallet coin can now be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00001250 BTC on popular exchanges. Blank Wallet has a market cap of $7.84 million and $201,277.00 worth of Blank Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Blank Wallet Coin Profile

Blank Wallet’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,394,814 coins. Blank Wallet’s official Twitter account is @BlankWallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Blank is a private, non-custodial Ethereum browser extension wallet that sets out to reclaim privacy on Ethereum transfers. Blank hides the user's financial data by mixing transfers with the pool of funds within Blank, ensuring that outward transfers remain anonymous with privacy level only goes up with each additional transfer inside. Blank Token (BLANK) is the utility token for: fee reduction for token holders, Referral and reward systems, Exclusive features and “access-first” functionality and more. “

Blank Wallet Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blank Wallet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blank Wallet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blank Wallet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

