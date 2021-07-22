BLAST (BLAST) Market Capitalization Tops $15,641.86

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. During the last seven days, BLAST has traded 39.6% lower against the US dollar. One BLAST coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. BLAST has a market capitalization of $15,641.86 and $3.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BLAST Profile

BLAST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BLAST’s total supply is 47,787,479 coins. BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here. BLAST’s official website is blastblastblast.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

BLAST Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLAST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLAST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BLAST using one of the exchanges listed above.

