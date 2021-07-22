BLAST (BLAST) Trading 47.5% Lower Over Last Week

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 22nd. Over the last week, BLAST has traded 47.5% lower against the US dollar. BLAST has a market cap of $15,233.27 and $4.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BLAST coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003142 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006163 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003137 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006370 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000112 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000106 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 37.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000361 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About BLAST

BLAST (CRYPTO:BLAST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BLAST’s total supply is 47,787,479 coins. BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here. BLAST’s official website is blastblastblast.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

Buying and Selling BLAST

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLAST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLAST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BLAST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

