BLink 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $11,626.00 (BLINK)

BLink (CURRENCY:BLINK) traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 22nd. BLink has a market cap of $3.93 million and $11,626.00 worth of BLink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BLink coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0213 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BLink has traded down 28.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About BLink

BLINK is a coin. BLink’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 184,346,365 coins. BLink’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BLink is winkfoundation.medium.com . BLink’s official website is blink.wink.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockmason is a world-class developer of blockchain technology, focused on building the foundational base-layer frameworks that support the blockchain revolution. Its first product, the Credit Protocol, is designed to provide a standardized, secure and reliable means for recording and storing mutually-confirmed debt or credit obligations on the blockchain. Lndr, one of the first mobile dApps, leverages the blockchain to allow friends to quickly split bills or record and settle casual debts and IOUs. “

BLink Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BLink using one of the exchanges listed above.

