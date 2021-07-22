Blocknet (BLOCK) Achieves Market Capitalization of $7.66 Million

Blocknet (CURRENCY:BLOCK) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 22nd. Blocknet has a total market capitalization of $7.66 million and $3,806.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Blocknet has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar. One Blocknet coin can now be bought for approximately $0.97 or 0.00003000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.17 or 0.00043812 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002910 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00017382 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00007140 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002449 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded up 1,078.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Blocknet Coin Profile

Blocknet (CRYPTO:BLOCK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 21st, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 7,898,620 coins. The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Blocknet is blocknet.co

According to CryptoCompare, “The Blocknet is founded on the XBridge, the first peer-to-peer protocol enabling communication between nodes on different blockchains. It is open source and is implemented in every Blocknet-enabled app. It is what connects an open-ended array of services – either decentralized or centralized – to one another. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Blocknet

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blocknet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blocknet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

