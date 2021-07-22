Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket Trading 0.4% Lower Over Last Week (BLCT)

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket (CURRENCY:BLCT) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. In the last week, Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. One Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket coin can now be bought for about $1.55 or 0.00004758 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has a market cap of $58.99 million and approximately $25,937.00 worth of Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003065 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00050099 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002772 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003069 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00014644 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $287.29 or 0.00880480 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006235 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket Coin Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “Bloomzed is a global financial network that connects people and business. Their analogy of choice is that of a “financial smartphone”, which should eventually become a “personal financial assistant” for each participant in the system. Just as a smartphone contains many different devices, Bloomzed aims at uniting several software solutions and services together related to payments, transfers, management of all types of electronic finance.In 2018, the platform introduced their first token, BZT, exchanged to Bloomzed Loyalty Club Tickets (BLCT) in August 2020, with both projects being based on the same smart-contract ERC20. BLCT serves as a “key” to its own MLM loyalty system within the Bloomzed platform. “

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket using one of the exchanges listed above.

