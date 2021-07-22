Blue Planet Investment Trust plc (LON:BLP) Plans GBX 0.52 Dividend

Blue Planet Investment Trust plc (LON:BLP) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.52 ($0.01) per share on Monday, September 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of BLP stock traded up GBX 2.35 ($0.03) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 29.85 ($0.39). 18,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,392. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 27.28. Blue Planet Investment Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 19 ($0.25) and a 12-month high of GBX 33 ($0.43). The firm has a market cap of £14.77 million and a PE ratio of -2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.05, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14.
About Blue Planet Investment Trust
