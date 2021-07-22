Blue Planet Investment Trust plc (LON:BLP) Plans GBX 0.52 Dividend

Blue Planet Investment Trust plc (LON:BLP) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.52 ($0.01) per share on Monday, September 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of BLP stock traded up GBX 2.35 ($0.03) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 29.85 ($0.39). 18,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,392. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 27.28. Blue Planet Investment Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 19 ($0.25) and a 12-month high of GBX 33 ($0.43). The firm has a market cap of £14.77 million and a PE ratio of -2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.05, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14.

About Blue Planet Investment Trust

Blue Planet Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Blue Planet Investment Management Ltd. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in equities, exchange traded funds, equity-related securities, and bonds issued by companies, government, and other types of issuers.

