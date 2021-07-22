BMO Capital Markets Boosts Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) Price Target to C$39.00

Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays set a $29.53 target price on Great-West Lifeco and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Desjardins increased their target price on Great-West Lifeco from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Great-West Lifeco from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Great-West Lifeco from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Great-West Lifeco from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.34.

OTCMKTS GWLIF traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.57. 2,512 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,252. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.99. Great-West Lifeco has a one year low of $15.72 and a one year high of $32.02.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

