BMO Capital Markets Increases Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Price Target to C$272.00

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) had its target price increased by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$248.00 to C$272.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Atb Cap Markets cut Boyd Group Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 15th. Laurentian Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$250.00 target price on shares of Boyd Group Services in a research report on Monday, June 7th. ATB Capital cut Boyd Group Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$250.00 to C$225.00 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. National Bankshares cut their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$265.00 to C$260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$275.00 to C$260.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$250.77.

Shares of TSE BYD traded up C$8.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$243.04. The stock had a trading volume of 30,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,887. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 111.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$219.69. Boyd Group Services has a 52 week low of C$184.84 and a 52 week high of C$245.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.61.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.00 by C($0.51). The company had revenue of C$533.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$574.48 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Boyd Group Services will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

