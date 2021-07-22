Bob’s Repair (BOB) Trading 17.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Bob’s Repair (CURRENCY:BOB) traded up 10.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 22nd. Bob’s Repair has a total market cap of $843,626.96 and $6,545.00 worth of Bob’s Repair was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bob’s Repair coin can now be purchased for $0.0046 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bob’s Repair has traded 17.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003106 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00047762 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002773 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003110 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00014130 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $268.57 or 0.00833740 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006311 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Bob’s Repair Profile

Bob’s Repair is a coin. Bob’s Repair’s total supply is 360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 183,640,758 coins. The official message board for Bob’s Repair is medium.com/@bobsrepair . Bob’s Repair’s official Twitter account is @bobsrepair and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bob’s Repair is www.bobsrepair.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Bob's Repair is a repair services marketplace that works as an intermediary between the customer and the repair service provider, allowing the former to make a choice based on a rating system that tells how much the worker charged for a previous similar service. On the other hand, the service provider can advertise himself as an available repair worker with no costs at Bob's Repair. The BOB token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency used to perform payments when contracting a repair service on Bob's Repair. The official Bob's Repair ticker is “BOB” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BOBS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Bob’s Repair

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bob's Repair directly using U.S. dollars.

