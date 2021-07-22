Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.93

Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.93 and traded as high as $1.20. Bombardier shares last traded at $1.18, with a volume of 1,295,845 shares changing hands.

BDRBF has been the subject of a number of research reports. raised shares of Bombardier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Bombardier from C$1.35 to C$1.80 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Bombardier from C$0.80 to C$1.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Bombardier from C$1.20 to C$1.55 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Bombardier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.08.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets business jets; designs and manufactures a portfolio of commercial aircraft in the 50- to 100-seat categories, including the CRJ550, CRJ700, CRJ900, and CRJ1000 regional jets; designs, develops, and manufactures aircraft structural components, such as engine nacelles, fuselages, and wings; and provides aftermarket component repair, overhaul, and other engineering services.

