Bondly One Day Trading Volume Hits $172,214.00 (BONDLY)

Bondly (CURRENCY:BONDLY) traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. In the last seven days, Bondly has traded down 49.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Bondly coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. Bondly has a total market capitalization of $355,748.29 and approximately $172,214.00 worth of Bondly was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003098 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00049551 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002762 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003103 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00014607 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $276.97 or 0.00858208 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006291 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Bondly Profile

Bondly (CRYPTO:BONDLY) is a coin. It launched on December 8th, 2020. Bondly’s total supply is 983,620,758 coins and its circulating supply is 103,978,855 coins. The official website for Bondly is www.bondly.finance . Bondly’s official Twitter account is @BondlyFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bondly’s official message board is bondlyfinance.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BONDProtect (BProtect) is a smart contract-based marketplace payment platform designed to make the buying and selling of any good or service easy and protected. It offers a set of capabilities that include escrow, recurring payments, and payment protection. It can be used as an individual merchant to sell digital products using the BProtect GUI or integrated into any online marketplace as a payment method comparable to other services like Paypal and Stripe. The core capability of BProtect focuses on the purchase, sale and transfer of digital assets including cryptocurrencies, non-fungible tokens (NFT) and more. “

Buying and Selling Bondly

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bondly directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bondly should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bondly using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

