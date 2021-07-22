Bonfida (FIDA) 24 Hour Volume Tops $408,784.00

Bonfida (CURRENCY:FIDA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 22nd. Bonfida has a market capitalization of $62.15 million and approximately $408,784.00 worth of Bonfida was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bonfida has traded down 8.9% against the dollar. One Bonfida coin can currently be bought for $1.38 or 0.00004323 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003138 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00038942 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.81 or 0.00106054 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.14 or 0.00141610 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002944 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,855.69 or 0.99932767 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003150 BTC.

Bonfida Profile

Bonfida’s total supply is 999,096,736 coins and its circulating supply is 45,096,736 coins. Bonfida’s official website is bonfida.com . Bonfida’s official Twitter account is @bonfida and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bonfida’s official message board is bonfida.medium.com

Buying and Selling Bonfida

