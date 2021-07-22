BOOM Price Hits $0.0061 on Top Exchanges (BOOM)

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. During the last week, BOOM has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar. One BOOM coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges. BOOM has a market cap of $4.74 million and approximately $50,258.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003103 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.94 or 0.00049453 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002719 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003108 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00014749 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $276.54 or 0.00857969 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006325 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000348 BTC.

BOOM Coin Profile

BOOM (CRYPTO:BOOM) is a coin. BOOM’s total supply is 967,759,168 coins and its circulating supply is 778,728,435 coins. The official website for BOOM is www.boomtoken.io . BOOM’s official message board is medium.com/@theboomtoken . BOOM’s official Twitter account is @theboomtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Boom Token is a social experiment. Blockchain gives the opportunity to create this deflationary currency, and the deflation mechanism is fully based on smart contract. The basic rules are as below: There were originally 1,000,000,000 Boom in existence.Each on-chain Boom transaction completed, 1% of the transaction amount burned.There will never be newly minted Boom.”

BOOM Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOOM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOOM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

