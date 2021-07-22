Boosted Finance Hits Market Cap of $250,964.07 (BOOST)

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. Boosted Finance has a market capitalization of $250,964.07 and approximately $82,434.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Boosted Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $4.19 or 0.00012962 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Boosted Finance has traded down 41.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Boosted Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003091 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00041573 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.10 or 0.00105420 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.17 or 0.00142718 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002940 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,359.62 or 1.00032165 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003106 BTC.

Boosted Finance Profile

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 coins and its circulating supply is 59,853 coins. Boosted Finance’s official message board is github.com/Boosted-Finance . The official website for Boosted Finance is boosted.finance . Boosted Finance’s official Twitter account is @BoostedFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

Boosted Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boosted Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Boosted Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Boosted Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Boosted Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Boosted Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.