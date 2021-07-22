Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $299.77 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) to announce sales of $299.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Boot Barn’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $285.96 million and the highest estimate coming in at $315.00 million. Boot Barn posted sales of $147.77 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 102.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Boot Barn will report full-year sales of $1.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.20 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Boot Barn.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $258.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.02 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 16.27%. Boot Barn’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BOOT shares. raised Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Boot Barn from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup raised Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Boot Barn from $60.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.86.

In other news, Director Greg Bettinelli sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total transaction of $962,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Hazen sold 2,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.97, for a total value of $181,892.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 138,581 shares of company stock valued at $10,655,422 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BOOT. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 409.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the first quarter valued at $63,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the first quarter valued at $200,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 3,254.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 3,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the first quarter valued at $206,000.

NYSE:BOOT opened at $81.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.57 and a beta of 2.97. Boot Barn has a fifty-two week low of $18.15 and a fifty-two week high of $86.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.21.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

