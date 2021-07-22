Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $299.77 Million

Brokerages forecast that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) will announce sales of $299.77 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Boot Barn’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $315.00 million and the lowest is $285.96 million. Boot Barn posted sales of $147.77 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 102.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boot Barn will report full-year sales of $1.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.20 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Boot Barn.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $258.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.02 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 6.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Boot Barn from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Boot Barn from $60.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup upgraded Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, upgraded Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.86.

Shares of BOOT stock opened at $81.14 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.21. Boot Barn has a 52 week low of $18.15 and a 52 week high of $86.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.57 and a beta of 2.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

In related news, Director Greg Bettinelli sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total transaction of $962,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Hazen sold 2,459 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.97, for a total value of $181,892.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 138,581 shares of company stock valued at $10,655,422 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOOT. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the first quarter valued at $34,902,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,586,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,778,000 after buying an additional 169,218 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the first quarter valued at $9,602,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 15.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,376,000 after buying an additional 150,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 509.6% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 136,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,910,000 after buying an additional 113,950 shares during the last quarter.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Read More: Elliott Wave Theory

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Boot Barn (BOOT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.