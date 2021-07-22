Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.02 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) to announce sales of $2.02 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Booz Allen Hamilton’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.07 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.99 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton reported sales of $1.96 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will report full-year sales of $8.51 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.38 billion to $8.58 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $9.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.84 billion to $9.17 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Booz Allen Hamilton.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.06. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 54.17%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BAH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Booz Allen Hamilton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

BAH stock opened at $88.80 on Thursday. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 52-week low of $72.85 and a 52-week high of $100.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is presently 37.95%.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.55, for a total value of $175,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 42,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total transaction of $3,802,877.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,173,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $416,657,000 after buying an additional 2,213,285 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,222,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,327,065,000 after buying an additional 1,921,940 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter worth $118,101,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 545.5% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,057,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,170,000 after buying an additional 893,763 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 258.7% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 620,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,957,000 after buying an additional 447,419 shares during the period. 88.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

