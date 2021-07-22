Boozt AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOZTY) Trading Up 0.8%

Boozt AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOZTY)’s share price was up 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $21.65 and last traded at $21.65. Approximately 2,768 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 2,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.48.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BOZTY shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Boozt AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Danske upgraded Boozt AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.50.

Boozt AB engages in the operation of online fashion retail stores for men, women, and children. It operates through the following business segments: Boozt.com, Booztlet.com, and Others. The Boozt.com segment consists of the operational activities related to the multi-brand webstore Boozt.com. The Booztlet.com segment offers inventory clearance and retails items that do not sell within an allotted timeframe at Boozt.com.

