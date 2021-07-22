BORA Price Down 10.8% Over Last Week (BORA)

BORA (CURRENCY:BORA) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 22nd. In the last seven days, BORA has traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BORA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0967 or 0.00000299 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BORA has a market cap of $82.52 million and approximately $5.14 million worth of BORA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003088 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00049933 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002749 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003094 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00014712 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $282.29 or 0.00871636 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006274 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000351 BTC.

BORA Coin Profile

BORA is a coin. Its launch date was July 2nd, 2018. BORA’s total supply is 1,205,750,000 coins and its circulating supply is 853,244,247 coins. BORA’s official website is boraecosystem.com . BORA’s official message board is medium.com/boraecosystem . BORA’s official Twitter account is @bora_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BORA is https://reddit.com/r/Bora_Ecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BORA ISLAND is a decentralized entertainment platform focused on distributing digital contents and providing incentives to the participants.BORA is an ERC20 token that serves as the ecosystem's currency. “

