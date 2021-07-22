Boralex (TSE:BLX) PT Set at C$41.00 by Tudor Pickering & Holt

Boralex (TSE:BLX) has been assigned a C$41.00 price target by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.22% from the stock’s previous close.

BLX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$60.00 price target on shares of Boralex in a research report on Friday, June 18th. CSFB set a C$43.00 price target on Boralex and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$41.00 price target on shares of Boralex in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Boralex from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Boralex from C$59.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Boralex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$47.55.

Shares of BLX traded up C$0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$38.24. The company had a trading volume of 83,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,063. The firm has a market cap of C$3.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$37.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 311.63. Boralex has a 52-week low of C$32.24 and a 52-week high of C$56.70.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C($0.11). The business had revenue of C$206.00 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Boralex will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boralex

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had interests in 88 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,002 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 10 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 225 MW.

