Boralex’s (BLX) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Tudor Pickering

Boralex (TSE:BLX)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at Tudor Pickering in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$41.00 price target on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.27% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on BLX. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$43.00 target price on shares of Boralex in a research report on Friday, June 18th. CSFB set a C$43.00 target price on shares of Boralex and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Boralex to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$41.00 target price on shares of Boralex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Boralex from C$59.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Boralex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$47.55.

Shares of BLX traded up C$0.20 on Thursday, hitting C$38.22. 135,592 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 621,133. The stock has a market cap of C$3.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 81.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 311.63, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$37.64. Boralex has a one year low of C$32.24 and a one year high of C$56.70.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C($0.11). The company had revenue of C$206.00 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Boralex will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boralex

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had interests in 88 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,002 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 10 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 225 MW.

