Boston Omaha (NASDAQ:BOMN) Shares Gap Down to $32.27

Boston Omaha Co. (NASDAQ:BOMN)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $32.27, but opened at $31.36. Boston Omaha shares last traded at $31.33, with a volume of 545 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of $926.74 million, a PE ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.64. The company has a quick ratio of 13.33, a current ratio of 13.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Boston Omaha (NASDAQ:BOMN) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.21 million during the quarter. Boston Omaha had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 230.61%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Boston Omaha by 30.1% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 22,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 5,179 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Boston Omaha in the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Boston Omaha by 308.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 190,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,633,000 after purchasing an additional 143,869 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Boston Omaha in the first quarter valued at about $1,772,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Boston Omaha in the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

Boston Omaha Company Profile (NASDAQ:BOMN)

Boston Omaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the outdoor billboard advertising business in the southeast United States. It is also involved in the surety insurance and related brokerage, broadband, and investment businesses. The company provides high-speed internet service to approximately 7,000 subscribers in communities in southern Arizona; and 10,000 subscribers in Salt Lake City, Park City, Ogden, Provo, and surrounding communities.

