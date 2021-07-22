Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its position in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,359,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,897 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 1.21% of Boyd Gaming worth $80,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at $1,284,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Boyd Gaming by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,346,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,369,000 after acquiring an additional 104,314 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Boyd Gaming by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 47,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Boyd Gaming by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 599,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,339,000 after acquiring an additional 55,499 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP William R. Boyd sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total transaction of $2,017,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,552,399. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Keith Smith sold 25,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total value of $1,587,305.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,326,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,022,980.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 130,068 shares of company stock valued at $8,170,806. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BYD shares. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Boyd Gaming from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Boyd Gaming presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.83.

Shares of BYD opened at $57.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.19. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 12-month low of $20.88 and a 12-month high of $71.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $753.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.45 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 5.11%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 8, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

