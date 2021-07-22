Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Given New C$272.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$248.00 to C$272.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BYDGF. Raymond James downgraded Boyd Group Services from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$265.00 to C$260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Boyd Group Services from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Boyd Group Services from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Boyd Group Services from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $251.33.

BYDGF stock traded up $5.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $187.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 572. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $178.79. Boyd Group Services has a 12 month low of $142.78 and a 12 month high of $194.80.

Boyd Group Services, Inc engages in the provision of automotive collision; and glass repair and related services. It operates through Canada and United States geographical segments. The fim businesses include Boyd Autobody and Glass, Gerber Collision and Glass, Gerber National Claim Services, Glass America, and Assured Automotive.

