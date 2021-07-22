Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Given a C$240.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) has been assigned a C$240.00 target price by Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential downside of 1.25% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services to C$260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. ATB Capital downgraded shares of Boyd Group Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$250.00 to C$225.00 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$255.00 to C$245.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$265.00 to C$260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$275.00 to C$260.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$250.77.

Get Boyd Group Services alerts:

BYD traded up C$8.12 on Thursday, reaching C$243.04. 30,599 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,887. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.22 billion and a PE ratio of 111.45. Boyd Group Services has a twelve month low of C$184.84 and a twelve month high of C$245.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$219.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.61.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.00 by C($0.51). The company had revenue of C$533.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$574.48 million. Analysts expect that Boyd Group Services will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Boyd Group Services Company Profile

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

Further Reading: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Group Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Group Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.