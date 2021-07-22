BP (NYSE:BP) Given Hold Rating at HSBC

BP (NYSE:BP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at HSBC in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BP. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of BP from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of BP to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of BP from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.30.

Shares of BP opened at $23.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $80.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. BP has a fifty-two week low of $14.74 and a fifty-two week high of $28.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.48.

BP (NYSE:BP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $36.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.84 billion. BP had a negative net margin of 7.03% and a negative return on equity of 4.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that BP will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of BP in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in BP during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in BP by 269.7% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in BP during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in BP by 735.1% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BP

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power and natural gas liquids.

