Braemar Hotels & Resorts (BHR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect Braemar Hotels & Resorts to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has set its Q1 2021 guidance at 0.190-0.210 EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.48. Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 33.64% and a negative net margin of 48.84%. On average, analysts expect Braemar Hotels & Resorts to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $5.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $2.17 and a one year high of $7.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.16 million, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 2.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.96.

In other news, Director Matthew D. Rinaldi bought 4,444 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.50 per share, with a total value of $99,990.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Jeremy Welter bought 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.50 per share, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders acquired 10,944 shares of company stock worth $211,920. 8.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on BHR. B. Riley increased their price objective on Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

About Braemar Hotels & Resorts

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

