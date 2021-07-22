Bread (BRD) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1.85 Million

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 22nd. One Bread coin can now be bought for $0.0978 or 0.00000302 BTC on popular exchanges. Bread has a total market cap of $8.68 million and $1.85 million worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bread has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bread alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003091 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.09 or 0.00049728 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002739 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003097 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00014717 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $282.52 or 0.00873342 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006290 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000349 BTC.

About Bread

BRD is a coin. It launched on December 16th, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 coins and its circulating supply is 88,733,978 coins. The official website for Bread is BRD.com . The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bread token is an ERC20 token, featuring a user friendly mobile app. “

Bread Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bread should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bread using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bread Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bread and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.