Bread (BRD) Trading 7.4% Lower Over Last Week

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 22nd. In the last seven days, Bread has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar. One Bread coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0943 or 0.00000295 BTC on major exchanges. Bread has a market cap of $8.37 million and approximately $904,455.00 worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003132 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00048155 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002788 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003135 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00013800 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $268.07 or 0.00839579 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006370 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Bread Profile

Bread (BRD) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 16th, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 coins and its circulating supply is 88,733,978 coins. The official website for Bread is BRD.com . The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bread token is an ERC20 token, featuring a user friendly mobile app. “

Buying and Selling Bread

