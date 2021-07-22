Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Sets New 12-Month High at $19.67

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.67 and last traded at $19.60, with a volume of 12989 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.44.

BNTGY has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brenntag from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Baader Bank cut shares of Brenntag from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

The stock has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a PE ratio of 28.51 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.78.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a $0.214 dividend. This is a positive change from Brenntag’s previous annual dividend of $0.18. This represents a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. Brenntag’s payout ratio is currently 30.43%.

About Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY)

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

