Brian Poulliot Sells 5,000 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Stock

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) EVP Brian Poulliot sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total value of $245,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Brian Poulliot also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 7th, Brian Poulliot sold 2,040 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total value of $96,002.40.

On Friday, June 4th, Brian Poulliot sold 60 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $2,820.00.

Shares of NYSE:BJ traded up $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $49.99. 1,433,002 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,772,046. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.07 and a 52 week high of $50.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.90. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.43.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 161.94% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 1st quarter worth about $81,748,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 742.2% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,864,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,646,000 after buying an additional 1,643,218 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 1st quarter worth about $65,299,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter worth about $53,270,000. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 1st quarter worth about $61,859,000.

BJ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet raised BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, raised their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.60.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

