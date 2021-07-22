BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Receives Outperform Rating from SVB Leerink

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by research analysts at SVB Leerink in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Saturday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.50.

Get BridgeBio Pharma alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BBIO opened at $61.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.98, a quick ratio of 9.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48. BridgeBio Pharma has a 1 year low of $26.17 and a 1 year high of $73.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.67 and a beta of 0.77.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.91 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $1,757,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 12.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 103,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,377,000 after buying an additional 11,525 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 35,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 6,404 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in BridgeBio Pharma during the first quarter worth about $2,149,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in BridgeBio Pharma during the second quarter worth about $25,274,000. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR, that is in an ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor which is an ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of achondroplasia in pediatric patients; an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD; and Encaleret, a small molecule antagonist of the calcium sensing receptor, or CaSR, an ongoing phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trial for Autosomal Dominant Hypocalcemia Type 1, or ADH1.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for BridgeBio Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BridgeBio Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.