BrightSphere Investment Group (BSIG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect BrightSphere Investment Group to post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). BrightSphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 42.14%. The business had revenue of $131.20 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect BrightSphere Investment Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE BSIG opened at $23.88 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.11. BrightSphere Investment Group has a 52-week low of $11.97 and a 52-week high of $24.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.29%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Bank of America raised shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BrightSphere Investment Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.67.

BrightSphere Investment Group Company Profile

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

