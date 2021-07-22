British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 2,760.50 ($36.07). British American Tobacco shares last traded at GBX 2,742.50 ($35.83), with a volume of 3,703,499 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BATS. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,606 ($47.11) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, March 26th. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,100 ($53.57) target price on shares of British American Tobacco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,548.44 ($46.36).

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,788.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.84, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of £62.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83.

In related news, insider Jack Bowles sold 11,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,802 ($36.61), for a total transaction of £320,380.68 ($418,579.41). Insiders bought 16 shares of company stock valued at $43,973 over the last 90 days.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

