British Land’s (BTLCY) Buy Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of British Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of British Land from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of British Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of British Land from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.00.

Shares of BTLCY traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,578. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.15. British Land has a 52-week low of $4.10 and a 52-week high of $7.67.

The British Land Co Plc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management, financing and development of commercial properties. It operates through the following business segments: Offices, Retail, Canada Water, and Other or unallocated. The Canada water segment comprises of office, retail, residential, leisure, and public spaces to create new urban center for London.

