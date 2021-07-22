Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $273.47 Million

Brokerages predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) will announce $273.47 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Brixmor Property Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $276.16 million and the lowest is $268.81 million. Brixmor Property Group reported sales of $247.62 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group will report full year sales of $1.11 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.12 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.16 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Brixmor Property Group.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.22). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $279.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BRX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brixmor Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

In other news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $169,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 233,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,142,896. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,500 shares of company stock valued at $982,550 in the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 35,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 61,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 170,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,906,000 after purchasing an additional 9,010 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter worth about $49,591,000. Finally, Pendal Group Limited boosted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 184,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,739,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $22.83 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.89. Brixmor Property Group has a 52-week low of $10.58 and a 52-week high of $24.42. The company has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 60.08, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is 58.50%.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

