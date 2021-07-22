Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Position Lessened by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 304,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 25,326 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.10% of Brixmor Property Group worth $6,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the first quarter worth $44,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the first quarter valued at about $253,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 73.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 5,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the first quarter valued at about $301,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BRX opened at $22.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.89. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.58 and a 52-week high of $24.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.22). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 10.83%. The firm had revenue of $279.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.51 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.50%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Brixmor Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 5,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 233,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,142,896. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 7,500 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total value of $169,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,500 shares of company stock worth $982,550. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

