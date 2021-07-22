Brokerages Anticipate Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) to Post -$0.91 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) will post earnings per share of ($0.91) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Arcutis Biotherapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.81) and the lowest is ($1.01). Arcutis Biotherapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.94) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arcutis Biotherapeutics will report full year earnings of ($4.41) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.96) to ($3.35). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($4.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.20) to ($3.71). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Arcutis Biotherapeutics.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.20.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARQT traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,563. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 0.30. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $17.51 and a 12-month high of $38.49.

In related news, CEO Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 750 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $26,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bhaskar Chaudhuri sold 2,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $69,190.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 848,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,344,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,445 shares of company stock valued at $325,101 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altium Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 113,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,297,000 after buying an additional 51,000 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,557,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,060,000 after buying an additional 782,543 shares during the last quarter. Birchview Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $260,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,216,000. Institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

