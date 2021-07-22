Brokerages Anticipate BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $30.00 Million

Analysts forecast that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) will report $30.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $40.73 million and the lowest is $14.34 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $2.87 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 945.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $97.01 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $66.31 million to $118.06 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $172.48 million, with estimates ranging from $145.55 million to $234.79 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.10). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 653.70% and a negative return on equity of 5,272.40%. The firm had revenue of $19.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.80 million.

BCRX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays increased their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.72.

In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total transaction of $78,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William P. Sheridan sold 71,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $1,076,385.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 90,426 shares of company stock valued at $1,336,406. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 173.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 470.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 58.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BCRX opened at $16.53 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.69. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.30 and a 52-week high of $17.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -13.77 and a beta of 2.62.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

