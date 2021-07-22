Brokerages Anticipate Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) to Post -$0.31 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) will announce earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Canadian Solar’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the lowest is ($0.66). Canadian Solar posted earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 444.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Canadian Solar will report full year earnings of $1.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $2.38. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.81 to $5.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Canadian Solar.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The solar energy provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 1.57%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. Canadian Solar’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Canadian Solar from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut their target price on Canadian Solar from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. cut their target price on Canadian Solar from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Canadian Solar from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.22.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSIQ. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 36.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,291,392 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $461,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469,975 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in Canadian Solar by 172.9% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,049,204 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $52,072,000 after buying an additional 664,774 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Canadian Solar during the fourth quarter worth about $32,301,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Canadian Solar by 508.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 327,223 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $16,765,000 after buying an additional 273,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Canadian Solar by 303.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 264,319 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $13,118,000 after buying an additional 198,799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSIQ opened at $40.01 on Thursday. Canadian Solar has a fifty-two week low of $21.65 and a fifty-two week high of $67.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.41.

Canadian Solar

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions (MSS), and Energy. The MSS segment engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of solar power products, including standard solar modules, specialty solar products, and solar system kits that are a ready-to-install packages comprising inverters, racking systems, and other accessories.

