Brokerages Anticipate Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) to Announce -$0.18 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.18) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Coherus BioSciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.26) and the highest is ($0.10). Coherus BioSciences posted earnings of $0.70 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 125.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coherus BioSciences will report full-year earnings of ($2.63) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.93) to ($2.33). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.98) to ($0.28). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Coherus BioSciences.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($2.46). The firm had revenue of $83.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.87 million. Coherus BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 34.76% and a negative net margin of 17.23%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CHRS shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

NASDAQ:CHRS opened at $13.12 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.76. Coherus BioSciences has a 52-week low of $12.68 and a 52-week high of $22.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a market cap of $993.87 million, a P/E ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 1.08.

In other Coherus BioSciences news, CEO Dennis M. Lanfear sold 31,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total value of $421,092.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 493,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,688,578.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mcdavid Stilwell bought 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.42 per share, with a total value of $49,654.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 171.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Coherus BioSciences in the first quarter valued at $125,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coherus BioSciences in the first quarter valued at $150,000. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in Coherus BioSciences in the first quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 36.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,114 shares during the last quarter.

Coherus BioSciences Company Profile

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its product candidate pipeline includes biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis.

