Brokerages Anticipate Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) to Announce $0.70 EPS

Analysts expect that Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Independent Bank’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.65 and the highest is $0.72. Independent Bank posted earnings per share of $0.67 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Independent Bank will report full-year earnings of $2.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.13. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Independent Bank.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $56.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.55 million. Independent Bank had a net margin of 31.51% and a return on equity of 19.50%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ IBCP opened at $20.57 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $448.12 million, a PE ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.14. Independent Bank has a 1 year low of $12.14 and a 1 year high of $24.73.

In other news, Director Michael M. Magee, Jr. sold 9,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total value of $208,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,327.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aspen Investment Management Inc grew its stake in Independent Bank by 9.0% during the first quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 12,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Independent Bank by 23.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 327,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,748,000 after acquiring an additional 62,403 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Independent Bank by 0.5% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 184,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC grew its stake in Independent Bank by 20.0% during the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 124,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after acquiring an additional 20,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Independent Bank during the first quarter valued at $827,000. 79.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machine, and Internet and mobile banking services.

