Brokerages Anticipate KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.56 Billion

Posted by on Jul 22nd, 2021

Wall Street brokerages forecast that KB Home (NYSE:KBH) will post sales of $1.56 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for KB Home’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.54 billion and the highest is $1.57 billion. KB Home reported sales of $999.01 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th.

On average, analysts expect that KB Home will report full year sales of $6.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.98 billion to $6.08 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $7.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.53 billion to $7.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow KB Home.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 8.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KBH. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on KB Home in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on KB Home from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on KB Home from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. KB Home has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.79.

Shares of KBH opened at $41.02 on Thursday. KB Home has a 52-week low of $30.25 and a 52-week high of $52.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.17%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KBH. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in KB Home by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,527 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of KB Home by 0.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,680 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of KB Home by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 100,275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,361,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of KB Home by 4.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 9,075 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of KB Home by 0.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 43,919 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.55% of the company’s stock.

About KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Featured Article: What is Call Option Volume?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KB Home (KBH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.