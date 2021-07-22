Brokerages Anticipate Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR) to Post -$0.58 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.58) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Metacrine’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.61) and the highest is ($0.54). The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Metacrine will report full-year earnings of ($2.29) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.30) to ($2.28). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($2.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.12) to ($2.09). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Metacrine.

Metacrine (NASDAQ:MTCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.06).

A number of analysts have recently commented on MTCR shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on Metacrine in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Metacrine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.25.

In other Metacrine news, CEO Preston Klassen bought 20,547 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.64 per share, with a total value of $74,791.08. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 20,547 shares in the company, valued at $74,791.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 22.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Metacrine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Metacrine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Metacrine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Metacrine during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Metacrine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. 50.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTCR opened at $3.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $86.92 million and a PE ratio of -0.83. Metacrine has a 1-year low of $3.01 and a 1-year high of $16.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 17.33 and a quick ratio of 17.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.80.

Metacrine Company Profile

Metacrine, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with liver and gastrointestinal diseases. It is developing MET409 that has completed Phase 1b proof-of-concept clinical trial for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and is in Phase 2a clinical trial in combination with empagliflozin for the treatment of patients with type 2 diabetes mellitus and NASH.

