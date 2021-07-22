Brokerages Anticipate MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.05) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for MiMedx Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the highest is ($0.02). MiMedx Group reported earnings of ($0.08) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.
On average, analysts expect that MiMedx Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.18). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to $0.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for MiMedx Group.
MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $59.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.90 million. MiMedx Group had a negative net margin of 35.25% and a negative return on equity of 1,262.51%.
Shares of MDXG traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.60. 267,108 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 689,760. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.10. MiMedx Group has a 1 year low of $5.32 and a 1 year high of $13.02. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -14.15 and a beta of 1.62.
MiMedx Group Company Profile
MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts. The company's patented and proprietary processing method employs aseptic processing techniques in addition to terminal sterilization.
