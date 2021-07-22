Brokerages Anticipate MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.05) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for MiMedx Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the highest is ($0.02). MiMedx Group reported earnings of ($0.08) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that MiMedx Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.18). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to $0.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for MiMedx Group.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $59.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.90 million. MiMedx Group had a negative net margin of 35.25% and a negative return on equity of 1,262.51%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its holdings in MiMedx Group by 28.9% during the second quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 49,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 11,171 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in MiMedx Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $501,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in MiMedx Group by 1,208.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,881,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,377,000 after buying an additional 1,737,478 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in MiMedx Group by 16.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 9,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in MiMedx Group by 56.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 280,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after buying an additional 101,442 shares during the last quarter. 42.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MDXG traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.60. 267,108 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 689,760. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.10. MiMedx Group has a 1 year low of $5.32 and a 1 year high of $13.02. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -14.15 and a beta of 1.62.

MiMedx Group Company Profile

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts. The company's patented and proprietary processing method employs aseptic processing techniques in addition to terminal sterilization.

