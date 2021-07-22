Brokerages Anticipate Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) Will Post Earnings of -$0.42 Per Share

Brokerages expect Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) to post ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Rite Aid’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.51) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.33). Rite Aid posted earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 268%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rite Aid will report full year earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.76). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.23) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Rite Aid.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.21 billion. Rite Aid had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 2.35%. Rite Aid’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RAD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Rite Aid from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rite Aid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Rite Aid from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Shares of Rite Aid stock traded down $0.77 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,846,031. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $825.80 million, a P/E ratio of -20.05 and a beta of 0.82. Rite Aid has a 52 week low of $8.85 and a 52 week high of $32.48.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RAD. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rite Aid by 625.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,696,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462,995 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rite Aid by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,005,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,402,000 after acquiring an additional 793,118 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Rite Aid by 107.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 901,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,445,000 after acquiring an additional 467,260 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Rite Aid during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,373,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rite Aid in the fourth quarter worth approximately $367,000. 57.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rite Aid

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, pet care, and other every day and convenience products, as well as brand and generic prescription drugs.

