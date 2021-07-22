Brokerages Anticipate Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $550,000.00

Analysts predict that Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) will report sales of $550,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Vaxart’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $500,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $670,000.00. Vaxart reported sales of $520,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Vaxart will report full-year sales of $2.78 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $3.84 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $24.58 million, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $68.48 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Vaxart.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). Vaxart had a negative net margin of 2,844.24% and a negative return on equity of 39.81%. The firm had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.62 million. Vaxart’s revenue for the quarter was down 82.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VXRT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vaxart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler began coverage on Vaxart in a report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. B. Riley cut Vaxart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Vaxart in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vaxart has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

In other news, SVP Margaret Echerd sold 47,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $380,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,333 shares in the company, valued at $98,664. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Wouter Latour sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total value of $713,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 149,355 shares of company stock valued at $1,107,840. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vaxart by 1,194.8% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,179 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 4,779 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Vaxart by 32.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxart in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxart in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxart in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 26.22% of the company’s stock.

VXRT opened at $8.28 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.62 and a beta of 0.29. Vaxart has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $24.90.

Vaxart Company Profile

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which is in a Phase Ib clinical trial with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine; and coronavirus vaccine, which completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection.

