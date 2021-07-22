Brokerages Anticipate Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $294.47 Million

Analysts forecast that Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) will report sales of $294.47 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Webster Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $288.10 million to $298.01 million. Webster Financial posted sales of $284.48 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Webster Financial will report full-year sales of $1.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.28 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Webster Financial.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.35. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 23.21%. The business had revenue of $300.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WBS shares. Stephens raised Webster Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Webster Financial from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Webster Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.20.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 214.6% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 1,426.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WBS opened at $48.29 on Thursday. Webster Financial has a twelve month low of $23.67 and a twelve month high of $63.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.55%.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

