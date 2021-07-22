Brokerages Anticipate Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $294.47 Million

Analysts forecast that Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) will report sales of $294.47 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Webster Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $288.10 million to $298.01 million. Webster Financial posted sales of $284.48 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Webster Financial will report full-year sales of $1.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.28 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Webster Financial.
Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.35. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 23.21%. The business had revenue of $300.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 214.6% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 1,426.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.41% of the company’s stock.
NYSE WBS opened at $48.29 on Thursday. Webster Financial has a twelve month low of $23.67 and a twelve month high of $63.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.32.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.55%.
Webster Financial Company Profile
Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.
